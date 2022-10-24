Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dispatchers confirm with 21Alive News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the Travel Inn.

At this time, authorities could not tell us any more information.

