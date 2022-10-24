Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dispatchers confirm with 21Alive News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the Travel Inn.

At this time, authorities could not tell us any more information.

Stay with 21Alive News as we continue to learn more about this developing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side
Police lights generic.
Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning
Columbia City head coach Brett fox talks with his team after a playoff win over Wayne (10/21/22)
THE SCORE: Columbia City wins battle at Wayne, Bishop Luers rolls past Prairie Heights
Trick-or-treaters
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area
Prior to Saturday night's home opener, the Fort Wayne Komets honored their past legends,...
Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones

Latest News

Bellmont volleyball secures back-to-back regional titles on Saturday night.
Bellmont volleyball secures back-to-back regional titles
Prior to Saturday night's home opener, the Fort Wayne Komets honored their past legends,...
Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones
Komets fall in home opener, 7-2, to Cyclones
Komets fall in home opener, 7-2, to Cyclones
Homestead's Addison Knoblauch finishes second at semi-state at Indiana Wesleyan.
Homestead girls cross country captures semi-state title behind Knoblauch’s second place finish