Crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side injures one

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious injury crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on Monday, October 24, 2022.(Staff)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car crash at a southeast-side intersection.

Around 11:45 a.m, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paulding, Hanna, and Decatur roads.

Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) believe a car going west on Paulding Road ran a red light and sideswiped a truck that was traveling through the intersection going south on Decatur Road. The crash also involved another pickup truck that was stopped at the light going east on Paulding Road.

FWPD says two people in the car were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the pickup truck that was sideswiped was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver stopped at the light and was not injured.

Paulding Road at Hanna and Decatur roads is closed in both directions. Decatur Road is closed in the southbound direction.

