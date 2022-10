OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Bellmont volleyball beat Benton Central, 3-0, to win its second straight regional title at Norwell H.S. on Saturday night.

Delaney Lawson led the Braves with 17 kills, while Hailey Cole slammed down a supporting 15 of them.

Bellmont will next take on NorthWood at Plymouth’s semi-state on Saturday, October 29.

