Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets honored legends from as recent as 2021 Kelly Cup winner A.J. Jenks all the way back to “Mr. Komet” Eddie Long, ahead of Saturday night’s home opener.

The Komets fell behind to the Cincinnati Cyclones by a couple goals in the first period before ultimately falling, 7-2, in their second game of the season.

Fort Wayne will stick at home for its next game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1100 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side
Police lights generic.
Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning
Columbia City head coach Brett fox talks with his team after a playoff win over Wayne (10/21/22)
THE SCORE: Columbia City wins battle at Wayne, Bishop Luers rolls past Prairie Heights
Trick-or-treaters
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area
Eric Hummel
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9

Latest News

Komets fall in home opener, 7-2, to Cyclones
Komets fall in home opener, 7-2, to Cyclones
Homestead's Addison Knoblauch finishes second at semi-state at Indiana Wesleyan.
Homestead girls cross country captures semi-state title behind Knoblauch’s second place finish
Homestead girls win cross country semi-state crown at Indiana Wesleyan
Homestead girls win cross country semi-state crown at Indiana Wesleyan
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1100 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side