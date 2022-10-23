Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets honored legends from as recent as 2021 Kelly Cup winner A.J. Jenks all the way back to “Mr. Komet” Eddie Long, ahead of Saturday night’s home opener.

The Komets fell behind to the Cincinnati Cyclones by a couple goals in the first period before ultimately falling, 7-2, in their second game of the season.

Fort Wayne will stick at home for its next game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night at 8 p.m.

