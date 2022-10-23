Homestead girls cross country captures semi-state title behind Knoblauch’s second place finish

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead girls cross country followed up their regional title performance, capturing the top overall team spot in its semi-state meet at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday morning.

The Spartans Addison Knoblauch finished second in the individual standings, aided by teammate Elise Peckinpaugh, who came in eighth.

East Noble’s Addison Lindsey followed Knoblauch in third, leading her Knights to a fourth overall spot in the team standings.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1100 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Columbia City head coach Brett fox talks with his team after a playoff win over Wayne (10/21/22)
THE SCORE: Columbia City wins battle at Wayne, Bishop Luers rolls past Prairie Heights
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Latest News

Homestead girls win cross country semi-state crown at Indiana Wesleyan
Homestead girls win cross country semi-state crown at Indiana Wesleyan
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1100 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side
Police lights generic.
Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning
The 21Alive's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Bellmont's DJ Kitson.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bellmont's DJ Kitson