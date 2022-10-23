Homestead girls cross country captures semi-state title behind Knoblauch’s second place finish

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead girls cross country followed up their regional title performance, capturing the top overall team spot in its semi-state meet at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday morning.

The Spartans Addison Knoblauch finished second in the individual standings, aided by teammate Elise Peckinpaugh, who came in eighth.

East Noble’s Addison Lindsey followed Knoblauch in third, leading her Knights to a fourth overall spot in the team standings.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.