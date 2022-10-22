Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - An inmate in the Huntington County Jail is dead and two other inmates are in the hospital after an incident early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of the inmate, which happened around 3:00 Saturday morning, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say they are working to find out the cause of death and why those two other inmates needed medical attention.

No word yet on the names and ages of those involved, or what led up to the incident.

