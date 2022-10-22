FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Millstone Drive on the city’s north side.

Investigators say the call came in around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police tell us when they got there, they found a woman who was unresponsive and died at the scene.

No word yet on what might’ve led up to the woman’s death, but it is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Stay with us as we continue to learn more.

