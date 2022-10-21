One dead after car crashes into County Road 23 overpass

One person has died after a car crashed into the County Road 23 overpass.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has died after a single passenger car crashed into the pillars of the County Road 23 overpass, according to Indiana State Police.

The police received a call to the scene around 4:28 a.m. on Friday, October 21 and found a blue car that seemed to have been traveling eastbound near the 99.5 mile marker, two miles west of the Bristol exit.

Preliminary investigations indicate the car left the road, drove through crash barrels, and ultimately struck the pillars on the County Road 23 overpass. This caused the car to catch fire, and the driver was not able to exit the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation as authorities attempt to identify the person involved in the crash.

