Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal 2021 shooting

Dakota Waudby
Dakota Waudby(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man who is charged in a fatal 2021 shooting at an area apartment complex has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Police were called to the Arbors of South Towne Square along Old Decatur Road on Nov. 28, 2021, and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the next day, they arrested Dakota Waudby on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, and a firearm enhancement.

In court on Friday, Waudby pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter charge. The plea deal calls for him to spend 30 years behind bars if it accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
56-year-old Harry Seip
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of young girl
Fayette Dr. Shooting
Shooting leaves one in critical condition
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
FWFD firefighter injured while responding to morning apartment fire

Latest News

The Bad Girls Club Fort Wayne is spreading generosity throughout the community. Most recently,...
"Bad Girls Club" does good
Trick-or-treaters
LIST: Trick-or-Treating events in Fort Wayne area
Fort Wayne Community Schools’ College and Career Readiness program hosted a career fair on...
Lane Middle Schools hosts 20 companies for College & Readiness Career Fair
Eric Hummel
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9