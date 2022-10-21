Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal 2021 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man who is charged in a fatal 2021 shooting at an area apartment complex has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Police were called to the Arbors of South Towne Square along Old Decatur Road on Nov. 28, 2021, and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the next day, they arrested Dakota Waudby on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, and a firearm enhancement.

In court on Friday, Waudby pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter charge. The plea deal calls for him to spend 30 years behind bars if it accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.