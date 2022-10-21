LIST: Trick-or-Treating events in Fort Wayne area

Looking for safe spaces to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? We have you covered with not so spooky indoor and outdoor events.
Trick-or-treaters
Trick-or-treaters(MGN)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trick-or-Treating shouldn’t be limited to just one day! That’s why we compiled this list to make sure you can maximize your Halloween festivities.

Trunk-or-Treat at the Urban League

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of games, candy, and food trucks. Event coordinators say there will be a sensory friendly tent, a costume contest, and raffle prizes. More details here.

WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2:00-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: 2135 South Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

Trunk-or-Treat at Jorgensen Family YMCA

Join in on a night of outdoor trick-or-treating fun, weather permitting. Participants will be competing for the most creative “trunk” theme. More details here.

WHEN: Sunday, October 23, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

4th Annual Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Trunk or Treat

Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep is stepping up this years event with an inflatable obstacle course. Event coordinators say he first 250 kids in the door will also get a goodie bag of surprises. In addition to candy, there will also be sweet treats from Whip & Chill available for purchase. More details here.

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 100 Coliseum Boulevard West, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

Trunk-or-Treat at University Park Rehabilitation

Coordinators say candy, drinks, and popcorn treats will be handed out in the parking lot, rain or shine.

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1400 Medical Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

New Haven Trick-or-Treat Parade

New Haven city officials are promising a safe, indoor event that will be fun for the littles. Registration required! More details here.

WHEN: Thursday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

WHERE: New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department

COST: Free

Halloween at The Park

Huntertown Family Park is getting into the Halloween spirit. The park will be turn into a spooky scene with a Treat Trail, pumpkin craving contest, and food. Coordinators say parking is available at PLS Manufacturing. More details here.

WHEN: Friday, October 28, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

WHERE: 2302 Woods Road, Huntertown, IN

COST: $3

Jungle George Halloween Party

Staff say they will be passing out candy and free $5 arcade cards to kids. More details here.

WHEN: Friday, October 28, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

WHERE: 4610 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

Garden Trick-or-Treat

Head out to the Botanical Conservatory for a fright-free Halloween event. You are invited to dress up and scout out sweets in the indoor and outdoor gardens. As an added bonus, the scenic outdoor Pumpkin Path will be in place for the perfect photo opportunity. More details here.

WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1100 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Regular conservatory admission applies

Fresh Market Trick-or-Treat Event

Fresh Market is holding a two day Halloween event.

WHEN: Saturday, October, 29th and Sunday, October 30, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. More details here.

WHERE: 6306 W Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN

COST: Free

Trunk or Treat at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Stay warm this Halloween by trunk-or-treating throughout the entire museum. Families can with friendly costumed staff and volunteers handing out candy and goodies at different stations and vehicles. Coordinators say family-friendly games and activities will also be available! More details here.

WHEN: Sunday, October 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1600 South Wayne Street, Auburn, IN

COST: Free

