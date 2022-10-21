Lane Middle Schools hosts 20 companies for College & Readiness Career Fair

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ College and Career Readiness program hosted a career fair on...
Fort Wayne Community Schools’ College and Career Readiness program hosted a career fair on Friday at Lane Middle School.(Staff)
By Tony Betton Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools’ College and Career Readiness program hosted a career fair on Friday at Lane Middle School.

The event was held to introduce middle school students to what options are available after graduating. Whether that be a special trade, scale, military service, or even working for their local news station.

From Parkview Health to Culver’s to positions in the media, students were able to ask questions, participate in activities, and even take home some goodies from the vendors.

Over 700 students attended the event throughout the day with over 20 vendors from Fort Wayne businesses and beyond. When asked about the importance of an event such as this, Principal Matthew Haren said many students don’t know or have an idea what they want to do after school. He says this opens their minds and allows them to be able to ask the questions and meet the people needed to be able to help them make those decisions.

The principal says that this will not be the last career fair that they have, and they hope to have more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
56-year-old Harry Seip
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of young girl
Fayette Dr. Shooting
Shooting leaves one in critical condition
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
FWFD firefighter injured while responding to morning apartment fire

Latest News

Trick-or-treaters
LIST: Trick-or-Treating events in Fort Wayne area
New event venue supports a life-changing mission
Camp Red Cedar event venue supports life-changing mission
A new memorial honors a Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017.
New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017
The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award will be offered to 50 FWCS seniors in 2023.
Parkview providing college education and career start for students