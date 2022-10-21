Lane Middle Schools hosts 20 companies for College & Readiness Career Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools’ College and Career Readiness program hosted a career fair on Friday at Lane Middle School.

The event was held to introduce middle school students to what options are available after graduating. Whether that be a special trade, scale, military service, or even working for their local news station.

From Parkview Health to Culver’s to positions in the media, students were able to ask questions, participate in activities, and even take home some goodies from the vendors.

Over 700 students attended the event throughout the day with over 20 vendors from Fort Wayne businesses and beyond. When asked about the importance of an event such as this, Principal Matthew Haren said many students don’t know or have an idea what they want to do after school. He says this opens their minds and allows them to be able to ask the questions and meet the people needed to be able to help them make those decisions.

The principal says that this will not be the last career fair that they have, and they hope to have more events like this in the future.

