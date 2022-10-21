City recommends list of local organizations to receive ARPA funds

Downtown Fort Wayne
Downtown Fort Wayne(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials on Friday named several local groups that they are recommending receive some of the $50.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were given to the city following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration released the recommendations of tourism and public health groups following a review of applications that were submitted earlier this year. They say the recommendations will be introduced through a resolution at the next City Council meeting on Oct. 25, with discussions and approval to follow.

Recommended recipients for the tourism subgrant program:

  • Artlink; $53,075
  • Arts United; $100,000
  • Embassy Theatre Foundation; $100,000
  • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; $53,075
  • Fort Wayne Dance Collective; $42,500
  • Fort Wayne History Center; $46,800
  • Fort Wayne Museum of Art; $53,075
  • Fort Wayne Philharmonic; $53,075
  • Fort Wayne Zoological Society dba Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo; $97,942.13
  • Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana; $53,075
  • Headwaters Park Alliance; $40,000
  • Heartland Sings; $53,075
  • Historic Fort Wayne; $53,075
  • Johnny Appleseed Festival; $48,153
  • Science Central; $100,000
  • Visit Fort Wayne; $53,075

Recommended recipients for the public health subgrant program:

  • Alcohol Abuse Deterrent Program Inc; $100,000
  • Amani Family Services; $100,000
  • Children’s Health Collaborative; $75,000
  • Crossroad Child & Family Services; $100,000
  • Family & Children’s Services of Fort Wayne, Inc; $75,000
  • Hands on Services of Indiana, Inc; $25,000
  • Healthier Moms and Babies; $100,000
  • Indiana University Fort Wayne Department of Dental Education; $75,000
  • National Kidney Foundation of Indiana; $100,000
  • Neighborhood Health Clinic; $100,000
  • SCAN, Inc.; $100,000
  • Stillwater Hospice; $75,000
  • The Lighthouse; $100,000
  • Whitington Homes & Services; $90,000

Leaders say the City will announce recommendations for subgrant recipients in the small business and non-profits sectors in the near future.

“Like many municipalities across the country, City leaders have been deliberate and thoughtful on this process in order to adhere to federal rules and eligibility criteria while providing an opportunity to meet the biggest needs in Fort Wayne using areas of focus,” the administration said in a release.

They outlined the following possible uses and areas of focus for the funds:

Eligible uses:

  • To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
  • To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality
  • For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency

Areas of focus:

  • Build strong and healthy communities - $13 million – Improve the mental and physical health of Fort Wayne community and its residents
  • Strengthen neighborhoods - $18.2 million – Invest in vital infrastructure to support our community and help it thrive
  • Reenergize our City - $6.3 million – Support efforts to raise the community’s profile and boost the local economy
  • Secure resilient City operations - $13.3 million – Provide continuity and drive excellence in the provision of government services to achieve maximum benefit for residents

