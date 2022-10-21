Camp Red Cedar event venue supports life-changing mission

New event venue supports a life-changing mission
New event venue supports a life-changing mission
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Camp Red Cedar is now offering an event venue officials say will help fund the camp’s programming and operational expenses. All of the proceeds from The Lodge go towards the heart of Camp Red Cedar’s mission, supporting individuals with disabilities.

Officials say the money will directly support the programming and operations of Camp Red Cedar. The camp provides year-round recreational therapy, therapeutic horseback riding, and equine assisted learning to children and adults with disabilities. Officials with Camp Red Cedar say the cost of the programs can be costly, but they can now be subsidized with profits from The Lodge.

A press release sent by the camp says The Lodge is a rustic venue 6,250 square feet venue with modern amenities. The event space includes a covered lakeside porch, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a large catering prep kitchen, on-site bridal suites, and accessible bathrooms and parking. The building outlooks the 57-acre woodland property and 10-acre private lake.

For more pricing and booking information The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar, visit www.TheLodgeAtCRC.com.

