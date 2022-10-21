Arrests made in Thursday morning shooting

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police arrested two people in the shooting of a man on Fayette Drive Thursday morning.

In a statement to the media, Fort Wayne officer John Nichter said authorities arrested a man and a juvenile, also on Fayette Drive, around 6:00 p.m.

Riley Irving is charged with attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping.

The juvenile faces the same charges. They will not be identified publicly unless waived to adult court.

On Thursday morning, police were summoned to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots.

Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. Doctors weren’t sure if he would survive.

Police worked to identify and find the suspects throughout the day before making the arrests Thursday evening.

This story will be updates as new details emerge.

Linda Jackson talks with an Allen Circuit Court judge who responded to some public concerns...
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Special Report about the Allen County Jail
