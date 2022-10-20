Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of young girl

WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted a young girl over the span of several years.

Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a resident who was reporting a child molestation case. Officers got in touch with the victim and spoke with her at the Bill Lewis Center for Children on June 21, 2021.

Documents say the girl told them that when she was younger, Harry Seip molested her over the span of about six years. She said the abuse started when she was just six years old.

A couple of years later, documents say the girl told her mom that Harry had assaulted her, but she later told everyone it was a lie after Harry got upset with her. She also told detectives that she was worried that people wouldn’t believe her and that he’d “get away with it”.

The girl said she later was able to talk about what happened with her mother, saying the abuse happened when her mother was at work. When detectives interviewed the mother, she said she called police to report the abuse the day after her daughter told her what Seip did.

Seip was later arrested on six child molestation charges in October of 2021.

Then on Oct. 17, 2022, Seip entered a plea agreement for one count of child molesting and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

