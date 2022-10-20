Shooting leaves one in critical condition

By Natasha Leland
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -One person is fighting for their life after a shooting near the Black Pine Flats apartments.

Police tell us they were in the area when they heard gunshots. As they were looking for the source, witnesses began calling 911 to report the shooting. We’re told they found the victim in the 1100 blk. of Fayette Dr.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle drove away after the shooting happened. Police are still investigating.

New mural celebrates the rich history of the Nebraska Neighborhood


