Parkview providing college education and career start for students

The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award will be offered to 50 FWCS seniors in 2023.
The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award will be offered to 50 FWCS seniors in 2023.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview is partnering with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the Questa Education Foundation and Fort Wayne Community Schools to launch the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award.

The program will assist 50 Fort Wayne Community School seniors complete a college degree and begin a career.

The award is a forgivable loan that will cover tuition and fees for students. After completing the degree, students will receive full loan forgiveness if they complete the program’s requirements.

The degree must be an associates degree from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. The student must complete the degree program in two years, and complete at least one year of full-time employment in their degree field with Parkview following graduation.

Qualifying degree programs include clinical healthcare or professional and support services roles such as nursing, medical assisting, accounting, cyber security, public safety and culinary arts.

The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award will become available in 2023.

To apply for a Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, visit questafoundation.org/parkview-opportunity.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
32-year-old Steven Messer
Now-former Trine University instructor charged with 15 counts of child exploitation
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Carroll basketball players Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs pose for photos on their signing day....
Carroll’s Fordyce and Gibbs sign with college basketball programs

Latest News

In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Classical Kids)
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Classical Kids)
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Classical Kids)
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Classical Kids)
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Man linked to Delphi murder case through fake, online profile has child porn trial confirmed for January
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
FWFD firefighter injured while responding to morning apartment fire