Man linked to Delphi murder case through fake, online profile has child porn trial confirmed for January

On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had contact with a fake account in the name of anthony_shots.(Miami County Sheriff's Office)
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The man connected to the Delphi murders investigation through a fake, online profile had his child porn trial confirmed for January.

During a four-minute hearing Thursday, Kline appeared on video from the Miami County jail with his attorney. Neither defense or prosecution had any matters to bring before the court. Kline’s attorney said he continues to review discovery with the prosecution.

According to court records, Kegan Kline admitted to creating the fake, online “anthony_shots” profile to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos.

State police say the person behind the "anthony_shots" social media profile used these photos...
State police say the person behind the "anthony_shots" social media profile used these photos and others to lure young girls into conversation.(ISP)

Kline faces 30 child pornography and exploitation charges. He has never been charged in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Despite that, investigators say the person behind that online profile was one of the last to communicate with German before she and Williams were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017.

Kline has been held at the Miami County Jail for more than two years, awaiting a jury trial for those 30 charges. It’s not clear if any of those charges involve communication with German.

Kline’s jury trial is set for Jan. 18, 2023.

There was no mention or details released on Indiana State Police taking Kline out of jail in August as part of an ongoing investigation.

Read more about the ongoing investigation here.

