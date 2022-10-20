FWFD firefighter injured while responding to morning apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says one firefighter was hurt Thursday morning while responding to a fire at Time Corners Crossing Apartments on the city’s west side.

In a release, FWFD says crews were called about an apartment fire in the 5500 block of Lois Lane around 10 a.m. They say units arrived and found smoke coming from the front door, later finding a small fire in the back bedroom. Firefighters had the fire out in just about 20 minutes, the department says.

They say no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire, but one firefighter was hurt while responding and was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

“Fort Wayne Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries on a regular basis,” the department said in the release.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.