Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department working to improve services

ABOITE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over the last 40 years, Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department has been a volunteer-based Fire Department. But fire officials say the increasing population and decrease of volunteers calls for change.

The department is working with Allen County officials to become a Fire District with full-time paid firefighters and paramedic services.

The Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department currently has one 24/7 ambulance and two weekday daytime firefighters. The department says all of the fire calls at night and on weekends are responded to by volunteers.

The proposed changes would allow the department to operate with two 24/7 ambulances, four 27/7 firefighters, and two weekday daytime firefighters. All firefighters would be cross trained for EMS and they would be able to staff two paramedic ambulances. Officials say their response time would improve from 8-10 minutes to 60-90 seconds.

The new fire protection district would be paid for with a net property increase of $0.1196 per $100 of the net assessed value, according to the department.

The department serves areas outside of Fort Wayne city limits. They are asking residents of Aboite Township who reside outside of the Fort Wayne city limits to sign a petition of support.

