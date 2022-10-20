Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department working to improve services

Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department seeking change
Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department seeking change(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABOITE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over the last 40 years, Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department has been a volunteer-based Fire Department. But fire officials say the increasing population and decrease of volunteers calls for change.

The department is working with Allen County officials to become a Fire District with full-time paid firefighters and paramedic services.

The Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department currently has one 24/7 ambulance and two weekday daytime firefighters. The department says all of the fire calls at night and on weekends are responded to by volunteers.

The proposed changes would allow the department to operate with two 24/7 ambulances, four 27/7 firefighters, and two weekday daytime firefighters. All firefighters would be cross trained for EMS and they would be able to staff two paramedic ambulances. Officials say their response time would improve from 8-10 minutes to 60-90 seconds.

The new fire protection district would be paid for with a net property increase of $0.1196 per $100 of the net assessed value, according to the department.

The department serves areas outside of Fort Wayne city limits. They are asking residents of Aboite Township who reside outside of the Fort Wayne city limits to sign a petition of support.

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
32-year-old Steven Messer
Now-former Trine University instructor charged with 15 counts of child exploitation
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Carroll basketball players Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs pose for photos on their signing day....
Carroll’s Fordyce and Gibbs sign with college basketball programs
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement

Latest News

Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
FWFD firefighter injured while responding to morning apartment fire
56-year-old Harry Seip
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of young girl
Here's how to take care of the garden when it has plants that won't survive the winter.
In the Garden: End of Year Part 2
Fayette Dr. Shooting
Shooting leaves one in critical condition