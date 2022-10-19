Woman charged in stepson’s beating death enters new plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman who is facing several felonies in connection with the death of a 9-year-old stepson has entered a new plea agreement, court records show.

31-year-old Alesha Miller has entered a second plea agreement that calls for her to spend 35 years behind bars for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect. One neglect of a dependent charge was dropped as part of the plea deal, which must first be accepted by a judge.

Back in April, Alesha entered a plea agreement that called for her to spend only 30 years behind bars. She is due back in court on Dec. 2 for her sentencing hearing.

Police say they were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy, Elijah Thomas Ross, was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide. Shortly after, police arrested the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 30-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death.

Prosecutors and police say they believe Alesha battered Elijah, causing injuries that killed him. Jenna was charged with four counts of neglect and Alesha was charged with aggravated battery and three counts of neglect.

Back in January, Jenna Miller was declared indigent and appointed an attorney. She was then released from jail in early February after posting 10 percent of her $55,000 bond. On May 6, a judge granted a motion to delay Jenna Miller’s trial until late November. Jenna is charged with four counts of neglect related to her son’s death.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.