Trine University instructor charged with 15 counts of child exploitation

32-year-old Steven Messer
32-year-old Steven Messer(Steuben County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola Police Department says a Trine University instructor is facing several child sex crime charges following a monthslong investigation.

The department says around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, officers arrested 32-year-old Steven Messer in the 200 block of Henry Place. They say Messer’s arrest stems from a lengthy investigation by the department after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Probable cause documents say the tip was in reference to a person who uploaded 21 images of suspected child pornography with children under the age of 12 on July 21, 2022.

By tracing the IP address the images were uploaded from, police say they found that the computer belonged to Trine University and that the images were uploaded by Messer. Police say they confirmed with Trine University that the IP address belonged to the school and that it is used in Best Hall, where Messer teaches and has an office.

When police went to Messer’s home to question him about it, he admitted to uploading the images, saying he had saved over 100 images of child pornography.

Detectives say they found that no local children were involved in the crimes. Messer faces 15 preliminary counts of child exploitation.

Trine University says Messer has been terminated following the investigation. University officials sent WPTA the following statement on the matter:

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Heavy snow fell on Fort Wayne and surrounding areas Monday evening.
Snow scrambles plans, power and television signals
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
35-year-old Christina Habegger
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy

Latest News

IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley (left) is facing charges after body cam video shows him kicking a...
DOJ: Indianapolis officer indicted for using excessive force
No serious injuries were reported following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac...
FWPD: No serious injuries reported following crash
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the...
City councilman Geoff Paddock says more answers on Mayor Henry’s arrest are “forthcoming”
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the...
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.