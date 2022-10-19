Trine University instructor charged with 15 counts of child exploitation

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola Police Department says a Trine University instructor is facing several child sex crime charges following a monthslong investigation.

The department says around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, officers arrested 32-year-old Steven Messer in the 200 block of Henry Place. They say Messer’s arrest stems from a lengthy investigation by the department after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Probable cause documents say the tip was in reference to a person who uploaded 21 images of suspected child pornography with children under the age of 12 on July 21, 2022.

By tracing the IP address the images were uploaded from, police say they found that the computer belonged to Trine University and that the images were uploaded by Messer. Police say they confirmed with Trine University that the IP address belonged to the school and that it is used in Best Hall, where Messer teaches and has an office.

When police went to Messer’s home to question him about it, he admitted to uploading the images, saying he had saved over 100 images of child pornography.

Detectives say they found that no local children were involved in the crimes. Messer faces 15 preliminary counts of child exploitation.

Trine University says Messer has been terminated following the investigation. University officials sent WPTA the following statement on the matter:

“Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of University policies. Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment.”

