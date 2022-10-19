Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news.

The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.

The department says around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, officers arrested 32-year-old Steven Messer in the 200 block of Henry Place. They say Messer’s arrest stems from a lengthy investigation by the department after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gabriel Cruz-Conley, a student of Messer’s, received an email Wednesday morning about Messer’s class being canceled. No explanation as to why.

“We just got an email from a lady named Emily Chancellor and it just says “Plant and People” have been canceled for today, October 19. I have a lot of the same interests as him. We both like Star Wars, we both like nerdy stuff and we like bonded over that a bit in class. I thought he was a really nice guy, but seeing this come out, it was completely, I just don’t want to believe it, but it’s crazy.”

Gabriel Cruz-Conley, Student

Our reporter Emilia Miles stopped by Messer’s home and knocked on the door, but there was no response.

Trine University released this statement:

“Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of University policies. Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment.”

Trine Uinversity

Messer faces 15 preliminary charges of child exploitation.

