FWPD: No serious injuries reported following crash

No serious injuries were reported following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac...
No serious injuries were reported following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac streets.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says no one was seriously injured following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac streets.

Police were called to the area just before 10:40 p.m. They say a blue car was traveling east on Pontiac Street without their headlights on when the driver disregarded the red light and struck a black car traveling north on Lafayette.

Officers say the blue car ended up inverted, leaning against the side of a beauty salon near the intersection. Police say a small fire was also coming from the car that was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher.

FWPD says the man who was driving the blue car and two men in the black car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

