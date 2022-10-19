FWPD: No serious injuries reported following crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says no one was seriously injured following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac streets.

Police were called to the area just before 10:40 p.m. They say a blue car was traveling east on Pontiac Street without their headlights on when the driver disregarded the red light and struck a black car traveling north on Lafayette.

Officers say the blue car ended up inverted, leaning against the side of a beauty salon near the intersection. Police say a small fire was also coming from the car that was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher.

FWPD says the man who was driving the blue car and two men in the black car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

