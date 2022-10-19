DOJ: Indianapolis officer indicted for using excessive force

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Department of Justice says an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) sergeant has been charged with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force.

The department says 44-year-old Sgt. Eric Huxley is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. They say the indictment alleges in September of 2021, Huxley kicked an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face without lawful justification. WTHR reports that the 14-year veteran of IMPD kicked the man while he was on his back and in handcuffs.

The indictment also alleges that J.V. was injured in the offense and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Division investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston for the Southern District of Indiana and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

