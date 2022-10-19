DOJ: Indianapolis officer indicted for using excessive force

IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley (left) is facing charges after body cam video shows him kicking a...
IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley (left) is facing charges after body cam video shows him kicking a handcuffed man in the face.(IMPD via WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Department of Justice says an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) sergeant has been charged with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force.

The department says 44-year-old Sgt. Eric Huxley is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. They say the indictment alleges in September of 2021, Huxley kicked an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face without lawful justification. WTHR reports that the 14-year veteran of IMPD kicked the man while he was on his back and in handcuffs.

The indictment also alleges that J.V. was injured in the offense and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Division investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston for the Southern District of Indiana and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Heavy snow fell on Fort Wayne and surrounding areas Monday evening.
Snow scrambles plans, power and television signals
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
35-year-old Christina Habegger
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy

Latest News

32-year-old Steven Messer
Trine University instructor charged with 15 counts of child exploitation
No serious injuries were reported following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac...
FWPD: No serious injuries reported following crash
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the...
City councilman Geoff Paddock says more answers on Mayor Henry’s arrest are “forthcoming”
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the...
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.