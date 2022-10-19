City councilman Geoff Paddock says more answers on Mayor Henry’s arrest are “forthcoming”

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.

In the letter from Arp, dated October 14th, he asked more than a dozen questions related to possible past crashes involving the mayor, who would drive him to and from work, and who would pay for damages from the crash.

The mayor said, in his statement, that he will be paying for those damages himself. His response yesterday, however, did not answer all of Arp’s questions.

Mayor Henry said he is still working with the city attorney on a more comprehensive response.

Paddock says that he believes more answers from the mayor, as well as police body camera footage, will, in his words, “likely be forthcoming on November 7″, when Mayor Henry is scheduled to be sentenced in court.

Of the nine city council members, five declined to comment on camera on the statement. Paddock was the only council member to comment on the matter.

