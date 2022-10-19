City councilman Geoff Paddock says more answers on Mayor Henry’s arrest are “forthcoming”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.

In the letter from Arp, dated October 14th, he asked more than a dozen questions related to possible past crashes involving the mayor, who would drive him to and from work, and who would pay for damages from the crash.

The mayor said, in his statement, that he will be paying for those damages himself. His response yesterday, however, did not answer all of Arp’s questions.

Mayor Henry said he is still working with the city attorney on a more comprehensive response.

“The mayor has stepped forward very quickly. He’s been available to the press; he’s been available to the judicial process and been very forthcoming. I think that we should allow this to proceed in an orderly fashion until it is coming to fruition, which I think will be on November 7, and then we will see what a judge says, and see where we go forward from that.”

Paddock says that he believes more answers from the mayor, as well as police body camera footage, will, in his words, “likely be forthcoming on November 7″, when Mayor Henry is scheduled to be sentenced in court.

Of the nine city council members, five declined to comment on camera on the statement. Paddock was the only council member to comment on the matter.

