Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing

35-year-old Christina Habegger
35-year-old Christina Habegger
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne, and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, FWPD’s Homicide Unit say they arrested 35-year-old Christina Habegger during a traffic stop in the area of 1800 Kentucky Avenue. They say she is currently charged with murder in Higginbotham’s death.

