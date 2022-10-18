US Marshals in Northeast Ohio arrest 44-year-old fugitive named Tommy Lee Jones

Gun, drugs seized during arrest
Gun, drugs seized during arrest(Source: U.S. Marshals Service of Northeast Ohio)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No, not that Tommy Lee Jones.

Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio helped track down a fugitive who shares the same name as the actor who starred in the film “U.S. Marshals.”

The real United States Marshals Service said on Monday that members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 44-year-old Tommy Lee Jones for parole violations.

Jones was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from a home on Cleveland’s East side, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Investigators found a gun and drugs during Jones’ arrest.

The actor Tommy Lee Jones, who is now 76 years old, played a member of law enforcement during the 1998 movie.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
FILE - Purdue University
80-year-old woman dead after falling down stairs at Purdue football game
FWPD says 13 cars were damaged in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
Heavy snow fell on Fort Wayne and surrounding areas Monday evening.
Snow scrambles plans, power and television signals

Latest News

The city says input is being accepted through October, with design concepts expected to be...
City seeking feedback on S Anthony Boulevard improvements following safety concerns
35-year-old Christina Habegger
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana Selected As 2022 “WOWO Penny Pitch” Recipient
Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient
"Allen County Election Board is taking this matter seriously and monitoring the ongoing...
Allen Co. Election Board made aware of data breech allegation concerning database vendor Konnech
GWG
Goodies With Grace 10-18