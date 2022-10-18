Honor Flight NE Indiana chosen as WOWO Penny Pitch recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and WOWO) - Organizers with the 75th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch have announced this year’s beneficiary.

The Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) was named as the recipient on Tuesday morning. So far, HFNEI has helped 2,952 veterans travel from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.

21Country: On the 37th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight

The 40th Honor Flight is currently slated for Oct. 26. Those who know of a veteran interested in a future flight can access information on the application process online.

Anyone interested in donated to HFNEI through Penny Pitch can do so here.

The History of Penny Pitch (via WOWO):

Since 1948, WOWO has asked people throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan to contribute pennies, nickels, dimes or more to help families within the WOWO listening area.

Penny Pitch began after World War II when a simple request came to WOWO to help a young quadriplegic buy a special typewriter so he could pursue a writing career.

A request was made over the air for listeners to donate their pennies. The response was so overwhelming that more than enough was raised to help the young man.

Thus, Penny Pitch was born.

Over the next few years, momentum grew as the Tri-State area adopted Penny Pitch as their own local charitable effort. Each year, local families were chosen as the recipients of Penny Pitch.

Funds continued to grow until it became necessary to incorporate Penny Pitch into a non-profit corporation providing benefits for those who contribute large amounts.

Now, over 70 years after the first Penny Pitch began, the corporation provides grants to qualified not-for-profit organizations that serve disadvantaged people in the Fort Wayne, Allen County and Northeast Indiana region.

As the longest-running local charity benefiting area families, Penny Pitch is loved by listeners who give generously every year.

