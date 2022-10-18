Goodies with Grace: Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Natasha Leland
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We saw some early October snowflakes fall along with the temperatures, and Grace Kelly May with GK Baked Goods joined 21 Alive Morning News with a recipe that’s sure to warm you up.

Thanks to Grace and team GK, you can make your own double chocolate chip cookies by following this simple recipe:

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

10 TBSP butter

3/4c brown sugar

2/3c sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2c all purpose flour

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

3/4c semi sweet chocolate chips

3/4c milk chocolate chips or white chocolate chips

Method:

In a mixing bowl combine butter, sugar and brown sugar. Mix until light and fluffy. Add in egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Add in dry ingredients and mix until dough forms. Add in chocolate until mixed throughout. Scoop or spoon portion of dough on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes or until edges are golden brown and firmed and center is slightly set. Enjoy!

Once you’ve completed your cookies, let us know your thoughts on Grace’s specially crafted recipe and enjoy watching the 21 Alive Morning team trying the recipe themselves.

Be sure to mark your calendars because of Saturday, October 22, GK Baked Goods and Junk Ditch Brewing at Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market.

