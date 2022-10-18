City seeking feedback on S Anthony Boulevard improvements following safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works and Community Development divisions say they are looking for the community’s input on the future of a well-traveled road in the city’s southeast quadrant.

Officials say they are looking for public input on a redesign and future rebuild of South Anthony Boulevard. They say this street was selected because it was flagged by residents and businesses in the Southeast Strategy Update because of safety concerns. The city says the street is currently prone to vehicles speeding with wider than necessary lane widths, no bicycle facilities, and “very few places for pedestrians to safely and comfortably cross.”

“The South Anthony redesign seeks to address the needs of residents and businesses while enhancing the quality of life through improved lighting, aesthetics, walk and bike, and transit facilities using complete street practices,” city officials say.

South Anthony Boulevard is a north-south through street that bisects much of Southeast Fort Wayne connecting neighborhoods, parks, schools, and businesses. (City of Fort Wayne)

They say open house meetings are planned for the following times:

Tuesday, Oct. 18, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Hessen Cassel Branch, 3030 East Paulding Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 20, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Amistad Presbyterian Church, 1701 Capitol Ave.

They say input is being accepted through October, with design concepts expected to be revealed in 2023. You can also submit feedback online, where a survey is available in both English and Spanish. View it here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.