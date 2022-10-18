Allen Co. Election Board made aware of data breech allegation concerning database vendor Konnech

Reports say Los Angeles prosecutors allege that Konnech has illegally given China contractors access to sensitive data as part of a “massive data breach.”
"Allen County Election Board is taking this matter seriously and monitoring the ongoing...
"Allen County Election Board is taking this matter seriously and monitoring the ongoing investigation. Our primary focus is maintaining the integrity of Allen County elections, and the continued security of any data related to our election process," officials say.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Election Board said on Tuesday that it has been made aware of allegations of a data breech concerning its poll worker and polling location database vendor, Konnech.

According to a news release, the board said the investigation into Konnech is ongoing in Los Angeles County, California. The board said it has been working with Allen County IT professionals, state officials, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Konnech staff to discuss the ongoing investigation.

NPR reported on Oct. 14 that Konnech CEO Eugene Yu has been charged with conspiracy to embezzle public funds and grand theft by embezzlement of public funds. They report that Los Angeles prosecutors say Konnech has illegally given its contractors in China access to sensitive data as part of a “massive data breach.”

They say in 2012, the board contracted to use Konnech software for poll worker and polling location data storage. They say the database maintained by Konnech does not contain confidential information related to poll workers. They also say Konnech does not store Allen County voter information, and Konnech software does not connect to election results, voting, or voting machines.

Officials also note that none of the allegations made by the California county pertain to Allen County or any service Konnech has provided to the Allen County Election Board.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

