Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood child believed to be with woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are searching for a child missing out of Greenwood Monday morning.

Officers say they are searching for Jaxon Martin, 1, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, wearing a black and white striped onesie with gray socks. Police say they believe he is with 23-year-old Daiana Mitchell, who was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans.

Mitchell was last seen driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with expired Indiana plate REA502.

Police say Jaxon Martin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Jaxon Martin is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

