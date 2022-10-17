Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash.
Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp requested information from the City Attorney, asking 12 questions related to Henry’s arrest, and requesting a response to the questions no later than the close of business on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.