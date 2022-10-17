Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mayor Henry was arrested and charged with Operating While Under the Influence. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Mayor Henry held a news conference taking responsibility for his actions.

Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp requested information from the City Attorney, asking 12 questions related to Henry’s arrest, and requesting a response to the questions no later than the close of business on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Mayor Henry will be sentenced on Nov. 7.

