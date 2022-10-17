Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement

(Storyblocks.com)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area.

The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They say they spoke with 33-year-old Derick Flatt of Garrett, who said he had been held captive in the basement of a nearby home. He said he was able to get out of the home and, in a state of undress, ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home the man said he was held at, but did not find anyone there.

They ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Criminal Investigation Division at (765)-668-4417 or the Grant County Crime Stopper (765)-662-TIPS (8477).

