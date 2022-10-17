Huntington University launches external review following federal civil lawsuit

The 33-page federal civil lawsuit filed against Huntington University includes details from...
The 33-page federal civil lawsuit filed against Huntington University includes details from several interviews with former runners and those familiar with the program.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington University is responding to a federal civil lawsuit alleging abuse from former cross county coach Nicholas Johnson.

REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleges criminal battery by coach Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”

Nicholas Johnson is facing child seduction charges stemming from an alleged relationship with a...
Nicholas Johnson is facing child seduction charges stemming from an alleged relationship with a teen while he was a track coach.(WPTA)

University leaders issued a statement on Oct. 15, saying that they were “devastated and heartbroken” when they were made aware of the allegations. The statement also says that the university is bringing in an external review team to look into some of the University’s policies, including those concerning sexual misconduct.

WPTA has requested an on-camera interview with university officials, but they declined our request and referred us to their statement. You can read that statement in full here.

CROSSING THE LINE: Attorney representing former Huntington University athletes detail abuse allegations

WPTA reported in February that Johnson was sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to identity deception. Johnson had also previously faced two counts of child seduction and one count of kidnapping in the case following accusations that he used a phony email account to communicate with a child and took the victim out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

