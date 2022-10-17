FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side.

FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of West Leith Street, near Harrison Street.

They say the suspect was drunk when he crashed into 13 cars on Leith Street before leaving the scene. Police say all cars were parked and were unoccupied.

Police say the driver’s blood alcohol levels were so high that they had to take him to the hospital before processing him at the jail. FWPD says they expect him to be charged once he’s released.

