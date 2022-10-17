Founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, dies at 87

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, passed away Sunday, October 16. George’s International Market announced his death in a Facebook post Monday. George was 87 years old.

Our hearts are heavy as we share that George Rongos, Founder of George’s International Market, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 in his home with his loving wife and family by his side. George touched so many and we would like to thank you all for the love and support all the years of his life. We will always remember George in all the ways we knew him.

According to the market’s website, George moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he began dreaming of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. To fulfill his dream, George opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. George made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce. George ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.

Salsa Grille also began in George’s International Market and has since expanded into 4 locations across Fort Wayne.

