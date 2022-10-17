Founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, dies at 87

George's International Market announces death of George Rongos
George's International Market announces death of George Rongos(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, passed away Sunday, October 16. George’s International Market announced his death in a Facebook post Monday. George was 87 years old.

George's International Market announces death of George Rongos
George's International Market announces death of George Rongos(Fort Wayne's NBC)

According to the market’s website, George moved to the United States from Kastoria, Greece where he began dreaming of providing Fort Wayne shoppers with more diverse foods from around the world. To fulfill his dream, George opened George’s International Market on Taylor Street. George made weekly trips to Chicago to hand pick meats, cheeses, and produce. George ran the store for 12 years before his sons Chris and Jerry took over the business. George’s International Grocery outgrew their Taylor Street location, and moved into a larger shop on Broadway Street where it is today.

Salsa Grille also began in George’s International Market and has since expanded into 4 locations across Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight crash in New Haven
Mayor Tom Henry announced his intention to seek a fifth term in an address at the Clyde Theatre.
Cindy Henry shares cancer diagnosis
FILE - Purdue University
80-year-old woman dead after falling down stairs at Purdue football game
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
FWPD says 13 cars were damaged in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Heavy snow fell on Fort Wayne and surrounding areas Monday evening.
Snow scrambles plans, power and television signals
The taste of early winter continues on Tuesday
The taste of early winter continues on Tuesday
Mayor Tom Henry leaving a court hearing after pleading guilty to OWI.
Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement