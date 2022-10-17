City of Fort Wayne leaf collection starts Oct. 31

Leaves will be collected by the department through Dec. 16(WABI)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department is set to begin leaf collection in the City’s 400 neighborhoods in just two weeks.

Starting Monday, Oct. 31, leaves will be collected by the department through Dec. 16, but officials say weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may schedule changes. You can view a collection map and collection guidelines here.

The City says any leaf collection updates will be published before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. They say the daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. Residents also have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

2022 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up schedule:

  • South Neighborhoods, October 31 – November 4 & November 28 – December 2
  • North Neighborhoods, November 7 – November 11 & December 5 – December 9
  • Central Neighborhoods, November 14 – November 18 & December 12 – December 16

The City says there will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 24 -25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 a.m. on the collection week. Those who would like to have their leaves collected at their convenience can call 311 to schedule a pick-up.

