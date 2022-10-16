Leo captures second straight regional title, 1-0, thanks to Abel goal

Leo soccer celebrates a second straight regional title.
Leo soccer celebrates a second straight regional title.(WPTA)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Leo senior Audrey Abel determined to lead her Lions back to semi-state, scored the game-winning, 1-0, goal over Bellmont in Saturday’s regional final.

The Lions will take on Mishawaka Marian at Chesterton H.S. on October 22, next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for a chance at reaching a potential state title game.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Stabbing on Decatur Rd.
FWPD: Woman dies in early morning stabbing
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Fire in 9800 Blk. of Dupont Lakes Dr.
Crews battle early morning fire
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says

Latest News

Homestead girls cross country claims regional crown, led by Addison Knoblauch.
Homestead girls XC led by Knoblauch to regional title, Concordia claims boys crown
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Homestead's Ellie Spang
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bishop Luers’ Henry Steele
Columbia City's Ethan Sievers runs down the sideline late in the game against Norwell (10/14/22)
THE SCORE: Columbia City wins at Norwell to claim NE8 championship
The Carroll volleyball team plays against Snider.
Carroll, Leo among volleyball winners on Thursday