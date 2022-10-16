Leo captures second straight regional title, 1-0, thanks to Abel goal

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Leo senior Audrey Abel determined to lead her Lions back to semi-state, scored the game-winning, 1-0, goal over Bellmont in Saturday’s regional final.

The Lions will take on Mishawaka Marian at Chesterton H.S. on October 22, next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for a chance at reaching a potential state title game.

