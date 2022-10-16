Homestead girls XC led by Knoblauch to regional title, Concordia claims boys crown

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIGONIER, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch led the Spartans girls to a cross country regional title at West Noble H.S. on Saturday morning.

Concordia’s Sarah Maple finished second with East Noble’s Addison Lindsey coming in third.

Concordia captured the boys cross country crown.

Westview’s Noah Bontrager finished first, followed by sectional champion Luke Shappell of Leo and SAC champion Conyer Wilson of Northrop.

