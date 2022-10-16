Cindy Henry shares cancer diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cindy Henry, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s wife, announced her battle with pancreatic cancer in a letter to the Journal Gazette Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote to the Journal Gazette. “I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.”

Mrs. Henry also reflected on her husband’s political career while announcing the diagnosis and encouraged him as he runs for a fifth term as mayor in the letter. She says that due to her compromised immune system, people may not see her for a while, but she promises to give this battle “her all.”

You can read the full letter here.

