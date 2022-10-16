1 Dead, 1 Hurt after overnight crash in New Haven

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead and another is hurt after an early Sunday morning crash in New Haven.

New Haven Police were called to the 5300 block of SR 930 E just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

When they got there, investigators say they say they found two cars with damage to the front. One driver died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Police say the cars crashed head-on and they believe alcohol was a factor.

Editorial Note: Due to a misunderstanding, a previous version of this article said 2 people were killed. We have since updated this article to reflect that.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
A senior at Grace Christian helped his unconscious teammate cross the finish line of a...
Runner helps unconscious teammate across the finish line
Columbia City's Ethan Sievers runs down the sideline late in the game against Norwell (10/14/22)
THE SCORE: Columbia City wins at Norwell to claim NE8 championship
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly...
Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Latest News

Homestead girls cross country claims regional crown, led by Addison Knoblauch.
Homestead girls XC led by Knoblauch to regional title, Concordia claims boys crown
Homestead girls cross country claims regional title
Homestead girls cross country claims regional title
Leo soccer celebrates a second straight regional title.
Leo captures second straight regional title, 1-0, thanks to Abel goal
Leo soccer captures second straight regional title, 1-0, over Bellmont
Leo soccer captures second straight regional title, 1-0, over Bellmont