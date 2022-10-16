1 Dead, 1 Hurt after overnight crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead and another is hurt after an early Sunday morning crash in New Haven.

New Haven Police were called to the 5300 block of SR 930 E just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

When they got there, investigators say they say they found two cars with damage to the front. One driver died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Police say the cars crashed head-on and they believe alcohol was a factor.

Editorial Note: Due to a misunderstanding, a previous version of this article said 2 people were killed. We have since updated this article to reflect that.

