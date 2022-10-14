YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Live music, silent auctions and chili. Folks with the YMCA and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) joined hands in a charity event to raise money for childcare services.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the YMCA is more than just, you know, brick and mortar and places where you can play basketball, swim and have a gym,” said Heather Hunley, YMCA childcare services board president. “We are also the largest childcare provider in Allen County.”

Hunley says the YMCA provided some 550 families with more than $350,000 in financial assistance for childcare last year, and they hope that events like this fundraiser will help even more this year.

“It’s hard to find quality care that you can afford in a location that is convenient to you, and so the YMCA tries to fill that gap in our community and provide before and after care at schools,” said Hunley.

Childcare services can be a serious topic, but YMCA board members say, it’s nice to be able to have a fun and exciting night in order to raise money to support a serious cause.

“We have local firefighters here from 11 different stations and they have come together to kind of compete” said Megan Stites, YMCA childcare services board member.

Even though this is a first-year event, organizers say they’re already looking to the future and hope to make it even more competitive.

“In the future we would like to invite other organizations and agencies to get involved and join the competition and see how well their chili compares to the fire house chili,” said Willie Burton, Captain of Training Division for FWFD.

If you want to donate and support the YMCA’s childcare services branch, you can visit their website at fwymca.org/chili.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.