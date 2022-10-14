WPTA launches partnership with Indiana Capital Chronicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA and the Indiana Capital Chronicle are teaming up to offer insight into state politics and news.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is a non-profit digital newsroom dedicated to covering news from the state legislature and other government branches. Headed by veteran journalist and former Journal Gazette reporter Niki Kelly, the reportage offered by the staff is wide in scope and heavy on context.

Each week, reporters from the Chronicle will appear on ABC21 News at 7 to discuss their stories and offer insight into stories that affect all Hoosiers.

Watch the first instalment below:

