WPTA launches partnership with Indiana Capital Chronicle

WPTA Partners with Indiana Capital Chronicle
WPTA Partners with Indiana Capital Chronicle(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA and the Indiana Capital Chronicle are teaming up to offer insight into state politics and news.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is a non-profit digital newsroom dedicated to covering news from the state legislature and other government branches. Headed by veteran journalist and former Journal Gazette reporter Niki Kelly, the reportage offered by the staff is wide in scope and heavy on context.

Each week, reporters from the Chronicle will appear on ABC21 News at 7 to discuss their stories and offer insight into stories that affect all Hoosiers.

Watch the first instalment below:

Each week, ABC21 and reporters from the Indiana Capital Chronicle will discuss big topics in state politics.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash along South Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Tuesday morning crash
police lights
Ohio driver killed in crash with semi-truck
Indiana University professor Timothy Baldwin.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

The Chronicle's reporters will offer their context and perspective on state politics each week...
Capital Chronicle Launch
Police investigate a property they believe may be connected to a deadly stabbing on Thursday
Man dies after showing up to fire station with stab wounds
wayne high school
Wayne High School Gender Neutral Restrooms 10132022 ABC21
Owner Mark Love compares his wooden gun to pictures in an article about John Dillinger's jail...
21Country: Has John Dillinger’s infamous wooden gun been discovered?