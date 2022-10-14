Woman dies in early morning stabbing

Deadly Stabbing on Decatur Rd.
Deadly Stabbing on Decatur Rd.
By Natasha Leland
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd.

Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.

They say a man was also stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say there is a person of interest in for questioning. No word on any suspects. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.

