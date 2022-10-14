Win a night of trick or treating with Johnny TinCap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The TinCaps are gearing up for Halloween with a chance for TinCaps Kids Club Members to win an opportunity to trick or treat with Johnny. If your child would like a chance to win and are not a member, they can join for free.

An email will be sent to members with a link to enter. Entry begins Monday, October 31 and closes Sunday, October 23.

The winner, who will be announced on October 24, will be joined on Halloween for trick or treating in the child’s neighborhood. Johnny will be dressed in a costume that coordinates with the winner’s.

