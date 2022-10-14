Thursday night stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help.

The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III.

His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.

