Man dies after showing up to fire station with stab wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are working to learn who stabbed a man to death on Thursday.

Police said the man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. looking for help.

Fort Wayne police officer Jeremy Webb said the man was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police were seen at a home on Oliver Street later in the evening.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the property with a number of officers collecting evidence.

Police believed the home may have been connected to the incident, but they would not confirm how.

No suspects have been named.

This story will be updated.

