LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities.

Fright Night 2022

The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The 14th season of the outdoor viewing of cult favorite, Rocky Horror Picture Show, is happening Saturday, October 15. Bring your lawn chair and $10 for a ticket to the Botanical Conservatory!

Howl-o-Walkoween

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hosting a pet costume contest. The fundraiser for humane education will be held at Promenade Park Saturday, October 15.

Wild Zoo Halloween

Happening now until October 30! The Fort Wayne’s Children’s Zoo is as spooky as ever. You’re invited to dress up in costumes and join in on the spooktacular activities.

Kuehnart Dairy Fall Festival

Great for the kids! This family is opening up their dairy farm to your family to enjoy an impressive corn maze, games, and animals. The festival will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until October 30.

